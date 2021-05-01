The longtime Illinois congresswoman representing Jo Daviess County announced Friday that she will not seek re-election.
The announcement by Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, 59, comes about six months after she was narrowly elected to a fifth term.
“My North Star has always been to serve my community, drive real results and build a better future,” she said in a press release. “As I turn every corner on each decade of life, I take time to reflect and evaluate what my next chapter might bring. That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress. And it’s why, today, I am announcing I will not seek re-election after completing this term.”
Her staff declined a request by the Telegraph Herald to interview Bustos after the announcement was made.
Bustos has represented Illinois’ 17th Congressional District since 2013. Her current term will end in January 2023. But with Illinois set to lose one seat in the House, thanks to the 2020 census, all the state’s district boundaries are subject to change.
Bustos won reelection in 2020 with just 52% of the vote over Republican Esther Joy King’s 48%. King seized on Bustos’s announcement to make her own: She will run again for the seat in 2022.
The results in 2020 marked the lowest share of votes that Bustos has received since ousting former Republican U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling in the 2012 election. She won easily in the years between — with 56% (over Schilling again) in 2014, 60% in 2016 and 62% in 2018.
The competitiveness of the 2020 race surprised pollsters and inspired local Republicans.
“We were excited anyway because last time was so close,” said Mike Dittmar, chairman of Jo Daviess County Republican Party. “Now with it open, it’s all aligning. We just have to put the work in now.”
Still, Bustos won Jo Daviess County in 2020, with 5,735 votes to King’s 5,360, despite the county voting overwhelmingly for former President Donald Trump. Bustos had taken the county similarly in 2016, when Trump won the first time and when he also won Jo Daviess County.
Dittmar spoke well of Bustos personally.
“Obviously, we disagreed with her politically, but she has always been a top-notch person,” he said. “I think she was well-regarded from both sides.”
In her statement on Friday, Bustos spoke to her bipartisan efforts.
“From helping Gold Star families and injured veterans get the help they needed after serving our nation, to increasing rural access to broadband, ensuring everyone has the resources needed to compete in our modern economy, to replacing toxic lead water pipes, I have always worked across the aisle to deliver solutions for Illinois families,” she said.
Kate Freeman, chairwoman of Jo Daviess County Democrats, said she was surprised to hear Bustos’s announcement.
“Everybody loves her. I’ve done phone banking for her in the past, and even people who are Republican-leaning love Cheri,” she said. “People really felt that she worked hard and fought for all of us.”
Serving a largely rural district that stretches along the Mississippi River from Jo Daviess County in the north to downtown Peoria, Bustos served on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee every year since being elected. She also served on the Transportation Committee every year until January, when she moved to House Appropriations.
There, she worked this year with freshman U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa. Hinson said Thursday during her weekly press call that she and Bustos just finished co-sponsoring appropriations requests to update and upgrade the Mississippi River lock and dam system, which lines both of their districts.
During an unrelated call with the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, Bustos said more bipartisan opportunity is returning to Washington, D.C.
“As we’re going into negotiations on this rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, every one of our committee chairs has been asked to reach across the aisle to our Republican counterparts,” she said.
Bustos led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee during the 2019-2020 cycle when her party retained control of the House. But her strategy to expand House Democrats’ political map, going after seats in GOP turf such as Montana and Alaska, failed, despite a record-breaking fundraising haul of more than $345 million in total receipts.
More than a dozen Democratic incumbents lost, including many who had helped the party reclaim control of the House in 2018, when suburban districts soured on the Trump presidency, igniting a so-called “Blue Wave.” Republicans defeated Reps. Max Rose in New York, Kendra Horn of Oklahoma and Joe Cunningham in South Carolina, among others.
No sitting House Republicans lost in 2020. Bustos did not seek another term running the DCCC.
The National Republican Congressional Committee put Bustos on its initial target list for the 2022 midterm elections after her close race with King.
Following Bustos’ announcement that she will not seek re-election, King announced her intentions to run again for Bustos’ seat in 2022.
“I want to thank Cheri Bustos for her service and I wish her the best going forward,” King said in a statement. “Cheri has always claimed she knew this district well — so she clearly saw what we’re seeing every day: IL-17 was going to make a change in 2022, and Cheri was destined to lose.”
Also following the announcement, Republican Charlie Helmick said in a press release that he was “looking forward to challenging her for her seat in the 17th Congressional District.” Helmick speculated that the congressional races lost under Bustos’ DCCC leadership might have contributed to her decision not to run again.
Dittmar said he expects several more Republicans to enter the race, but that he had been impressed with King during her 2020 bid.