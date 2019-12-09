ELIZABETH, Ill. — The University of Illinois Extension office in Jo Daviess County will host a workshop covering the basics of farming industrial hemp.
The event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Jo Daviess County Extension Office, 204 Vine St. in Elizabeth.
The event will cover aspects of industrial hemp, including production methods, licensing, rules and end products, along with explaining the potential benefits for farmers looking to grow hemp as an alternative crop, according to a press release.
The workshop will cost $10 to attend. Registration for the event can be completed at extension.illinois.edu/jsw or by calling 815)-858-2273.