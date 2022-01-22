LANCASTER, Wis. — Responding to concerns that residents might be precluded from serving in city government, Lancaster Common Council members considered this week raising salaries for elected and appointed city officials.
They receive some of the lowest, if not the lowest, stipends in the region for southwest Wisconsin cities, which raises questions as to the city’s inclusiveness to all of its citizens.
“It’s a little something to show the job has value,” said Council Member Bob Schmidt, who suggested implementing raises. “It shouldn’t cost you money to be on the council.”
He cited the cost of child care, noting that the $1,600 council members receive annually would barely cover the costs of a babysitter. The Lancaster mayor receives a yearly stipend of $2,600, while members of boards, committees and commissions receive nothing.
But multiple council members believe incurring financial costs when serving the community is to be expected.
“I think in a larger municipality where the requirement exceeds a nominal volunteering of time, then it becomes a different discussion,” Council President Shayne LaBudda said. “For the time commitment that this requires, and I’m not diminishing what it requires, it’s a small town. We want to make things good for our citizens.”
Pay in nearby municipalities varies widely, but aside from the City of Platteville — whose council years ago elected to receive no compensation after the city underwent a round of significant budget cuts — Lancaster stands at the bottom of the pack.
At the high end, the City of Prairie du Chien mayor receives $10,000 annually, while City of Dodgeville council members are allotted $4,800.
With a mayoral salary of $6,000 and council member salaries of $2,000, the City of Fennimore stands the closest to Lancaster in terms of pay.
Some cities offer committee, board and commission members $25 to $50 per meeting.
Although council members cited the minimal compensation as a reason to leave it unchanged, City Administrator David Carlson said the same fact could be used as an argument to raise it.
“Even though the council gets paid, they basically still are volunteers. With the dollar amount, we are talking less than minimum wage,” he said. “Society has changed. It’s very difficult for people with children. When you look at all those different organizations, it’s very difficult to get people to commit.”
Lancaster council members cannot change their own salaries during the middle of their terms, so the soonest alterations would take effect is 2023 and 2024.
Mayor David Varnam said he would rather strip all pay from public office, but for lack of a consensus, the council left salaries unchanged.
Schmidt acknowledged that it is hard as a council member to give oneself a raise, but there are other advantages, he said.
“You attract better board members sometimes if you’re willing to pay them something,” he said.