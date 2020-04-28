Police say three teenagers face charges of stealing a vehicle after an investigation into gunshots Monday morning at a Dubuque home.
The three teeangers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested around 12:50 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on charges of first-degree theft, according to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department. The release does not include the names of the teenagers.
First-degree theft is a class “C” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The release states that officers responded to the area of 24th and Jackson streets at approximately 4:35 a.m. for a report of gunshots. The area was checked, but no evidence was found at the time.
Later, at around 6:30 a.m., Kobin Thomas, of 2255 Jackson St., contacted police after finding a bullet hole in a window of his residence.
The release states that officers found additional evidence of a shooting outside the residence, including bullet casings. There were no reported injuries.
Traffic camera footage showed a pickup truck in the area before and after the shooting.
“This vehicle later discovered to have been stolen from East Dubuque (Ill.) earlier in the day,” according to the release.
Investigators located the vehicle around 12:50 p.m. with the teenagers inside. A handgun found in the vehicle matched the caliber of the gun used in the Jackson Street shooting, according to the release.
The release states that authorities continue to investigate this case. People with information are asked to call the police department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Anonymous tips may be made online at cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app.