A retired couple has spent the past several years donating more and more of their time to Four Mounds in Dubuque, becoming an integral part of the operation.
Four Mounds is owned by the City of Dubuque but managed by staff of Four Mounds Foundation. The historic property boasts great houses from the early 20th century but also acres of prairie and woodland situated atop one of Dubuque’s signature bluffs.
But Lyndal Anthony only had been there once — and briefly.
That was until meeting Four Mounds Conservation Director Jay Potter at an event. Potter, it turned out, wanted to utilize Anthony’s experience as a woodworker.
Anthony had taught woodworking in area schools for decades and is an accomplished artist. Potter wanted him to teach again, at Four Mounds.
“They approached me then about how much I would charge,” Anthony said. “I said, ‘How about I just donate my time?’ The little bit of time turned into one day a week up to seven days a week, just depending. We started out teaching the adult Heart program people the woodworking skills and doing repairs on buildings. It expanded to the grounds and more building repair.”
Now, Anthony and his partner Joni Overhouse are on site most days.
“They do so much for us,” said Jill Courtney, executive director of Four Mounds Foundation. “I think they’re here usually five days or more. We have a nice little group of regular volunteers, but they have become a constant.”
Anthony also recently began turning wood — removed from the property as part of an ongoing oak savanna restoration — into bowls for Four Mounds to sell as a fundraiser.
For her part, Overhouse has helped clear out brush and debris from areas of the site.
“All last summer, I cleared out a section behind their barn,” she said. “There was a lot of dead wood and stuff stored through the years. They wanted it cleaned up, so I just volunteered.”
And Overhouse continued on in cold weather.
“This winter, there was another area that had accumulated stuff,” she said. “I said ‘Well, I’m not doing anything.’ We couldn’t because of COVID(-19). They got an open-air burn permit, and I went to work.”
Overhouse said she has loved working with her hands since the couple started working at Four Mounds. Anthony said he has fallen in love with the place.
“My favorite part about it is it’s kind of a park-like setting and is kind of isolated, so it’s just so peaceful out there,” he said. “The other nice part about it is with the COVID thing and everybody being so isolated, I had a place to go and just have fun.”