Enrollment at Audubon Elementary School in Dubuque has shifted significantly over the past five years
In the fall of 2014, 314 students attended the school, stretching the building beyond its capacity, Principal Ed Glaser said.
This fall, officials counted 230 students at the school — a 26.8% decrease. Now Glaser hopes to see his enrollment totals rise again.
“Ultimately, I would like for our numbers to go up a bit,” he said.
Across Dubuque Community Schools, enrollment is down slightly over the past five years. However, while some buildings are seeing large drops in the numbers of students, about half of the schools in the district have actually seen a spike in enrollment.
Those numbers present a snapshot of broader demographic trends impacting the district as a whole, as well as changes in neighborhoods that cause school-level enrollment shifts.
“We hope that that trend is now going to switch and be a growing trend,” said district Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
Dubuque public schoolsIn the past five years, the overall head count of students in the Dubuque Community School District is down 2% to 11,064 this fall.
That head count includes students served on a part-time basis. Part-time students are calculated as a fraction of a full-time-equivalent student for the district’s certified enrollment, which is used to determine state funding.
This fall, the district’s certified enrollment is 10,485.86, though district officials say that number could fluctuate until it is certified by the state on Nov. 1. Certified enrollment is down 1.4% since the fall of 2014.
Compared to last year, however, certified enrollment for this fall is up by about 55 students, a 0.5% increase that will factor into the district’s funding in the 2020-2021 school year.
“For us, a 55-student increase is a nice number,” Rheingans said. “We would love to see a trend that continues that for a while until we build back some of the students that we lost over the last five or six years.”
Rheingans tied the overall decline with demographic trends such as families having fewer children and patterns of housing growth in the district.
At the school level, shifts in enrollment often tie in with the life cycle of neighborhoods, Rheingans said. Neighborhoods with older families don’t send many children to local schools, but when those homes are turned over to younger families, the school-age population increases.
Rheingans also tied a 4.1% increase in enrollment at Hempstead High School to overall housing growth on the West End of the city.
Bryant Elementary School has seen the most growth among school campuses over the past five years, with enrollment increasing 19.4% to 314 this fall.
Principal Megan Richardson is in her second year leading the school. She said she noticed a bump this fall in students moving in from outside of the district.
To a degree, some year-to-year fluctuation in enrollment is normal, she said.
“It kind of seems like every three or four years, you’re like, ‘Whoa, this is a big class,’” Richardson said.
Combating declinesEnrollment at Holy Family Catholic Schools has ticked downward in recent years, with a 5.5% decrease from fall of 2014 to this year. Enrollment this fall is 1,846 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
That trend tracks with declining enrollment at Catholic schools nationwide, said Rebecca Mueller, director of enrollment for Holy Family.
“It is not just Holy Family, so that’s something we’re combating,” she said.
She did note that kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment was even from last year to this year at 1,637 students. Included in that number is a particularly large kindergarten class this fall, which contributed to a small increase in elementary enrollment.
Holy Family also has 102 kindergarten through 12th-grade students who are new to the system this year, which is up from the year before, Mueller said.
“We’re spreading that message of how we’re different … but we’re just not over that hump yet,” she said.
Among individual schools, only Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program has grown overall the last five years, up 35.8% to 205 students in kindergarten through fifth grade this fall.
“That Spanish immersion fills a need or desire, something that parents and children want to pursue,” Mueller said.
Other campuses saw declines, including Holy Ghost and St. Anthony elementary schools, which the system’s school board recently voted to close.
Kindergarten through fifth grade enrollment at Holy Ghost is down 12.2% over the past five years, and enrollment at St. Anthony is down 21.8%. Each school serves fewer than 80 students this fall.
Mueller said her focus over the next year is to support families at Holy Ghost and St. Anthony so they can send their children to school at one of Holy Family’s other sites.
“That’s where, right now, my focus is because those families made a commitment to Catholic education, and we are committed to assisting them on that path,” she said.