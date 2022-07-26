In the 13 months she spent in the Family Advocates’ domestic violence shelter in Platteville, Wis., seeking subsidized housing for herself and her 14-year-old son, the woman often experienced the aggravation — and pain — of watching others get out before her.
“I watched several people get places and my heart was crushed, because I felt I deserved a place too,” she said. The Telegraph Herald agreed to identify the woman by her initials, K.R., to protect her anonymity.
She was one of the thousands in the tri-state area who apply every year for a housing choice voucher, also known as Section 8, a federal program that covers rent and utility costs for very low-income families. But the housing supply is outstripped by staggering demand, and the program’s efficacy is handicapped by a lack of affordable housing stock and landlords unwilling to rent to voucher recipients.
Administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Section 8 has a 99% occupancy rate nationwide, and in the tri-states, county and municipal housing authorities report waitlists for the program that frequently dwarf the number of vouchers available to local agencies.
At the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority, which covers Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson, Jones, Clinton, Cedar and Scott counties, 2,699 people are waiting for one of the 983 vouchers already in use.
In the city of Dubuque, which uses a lottery to award vouchers on an intermittent basis, 604 people applied in July for the 25 vouchers that were ultimately given out.
Some housing authorities close their waitlists when demand gets too great. In Illinois, Jo Daviess County’s program closed in 2017 with 637 people on the waitlist and has not reopened.
“Once it gets to a point where you can’t get people housed within a year, it should be closed,” Jo Daviess County housing representative Shenel Handel said. “Which, it’ll probably take longer than that.”
Shelters such as Family Advocates attend to many of those on the waitlists. They also see how few receive vouchers.
“There are several times where people have left the area because they can’t find affordable housing, can’t find an apartment that meets the requirement of the vouchers, or are simply being denied a voucher,” said Darlene Masters, Family Advocates’ executive director.
K.R. applied in June 2021 and received a voucher in October. Platteville, which has its own housing authority, has a relatively short wait time for vouchers at six months; the average in Wisconsin is 30 months.
But a voucher does not guarantee an apartment. The voucher is only good for 60 days under federal rules, and housing authorities can limit the number of extensions a voucher holder can receive.
In the city of Dubuque, already in the middle of what some officials have called a housing crisis, only 63% of voucher holders successfully use them, according to assistant housing supervisor Gina Hodgson.
Jen Weber, who runs the Platteville Housing Authority, takes pride in a successful placement rate of 78%. She said she’s been told by HUD’s Milwaukee field office the average is around 50%.
In Platteville, housing costs are affected by college students at the University of Wisconsin campus, putting a strain on Weber’s fair market rent allowance, which is based off the much lower average rent of surrounding Grant County.
“Finding a unit and finding an affordable unit in Platteville is a big challenge,” Weber said.
In addition, landlords can freely reject Section 8 vouchers — in Iowa, their right to do so is even protected by law — and often do so either because the rental subsidy rate set by HUD is too low, negative perceptions of voucher holders in general or something in a tenant’s background.
The latter is what almost derailed K.R. She said she had deferred charges for driving under the influence and a first offense for methamphetamine use from April 2021, shortly before she went into the shelter.
The deferred charge will be scrubbed from her record when she completes probation in September. While it did not stop her from getting a voucher — according to Weber, applicants’ criminal backgrounds are evaluated on a case-by-case basis — it was a serious roadblock once she had one. She said she paid a total of $250 in application fees only to be denied by three separate landlords.
“I had gone to rehab, I had been a full-time college student, I’d started school, I’d showed them everything that I needed to show them that I am becoming a productive member of society,” K.R. said.
K.R. was dangerously close to losing her voucher until a Section 8-eligible unit in a transitional home run by Family Advocates opened up for her. The shelter had to petition the city housing authority so she could keep the voucher past Platteville’s typical six-month limit, in time for the unit to open up.
Masters thinks there need to be fewer roadblocks for voucher seekers, even those with a criminal background or history of drug use.
“There needs to be some kind of program out there for people to tell their stories,” she said.
K.R. now lives with her son in a three-bedroom apartment owned by Family Advocates. She’s studying to be a substance abuse counselor and is working on getting a job at school. Under Section 8, she pays $50 a month for rent and utilities, the lowest possible rate.
After 13 months in the shelter, she’s having trouble being alone in her own place; she goes to the shelter to do schoolwork because she doesn’t like the silence in her apartment.
She still has decades of trauma and abuse to deal with, but things are slowly, gradually, getting better.
“I think there’s hope, I do,” K.R. said. “I just think it’s going to take time.”
