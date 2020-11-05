LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Communications Center is completing its move from the old jail building to a new dispatch location in the Community Services Building, located just south of Lancaster.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman announced Wednesday that people needing to visit the sheriff’s department for any reason should do so at the new center, 8820 Wisconsin 35/U.S. 61/Wisconsin 81.
Dreckman said the project has resulted in “one of the most technologically advanced 911 communications centers in Wisconsin.”