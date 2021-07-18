PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials are exploring opportunities to enhance city recreational programming through a potential partnership with the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
No proposals have been proffered, but ideas range from hosting day camps, to offering drop-in activities, to even operating a community center.
“There’s certainly demand for some, what I would call, community-center-style programs or a community center itself,” said Platteville Parks and Recreation Director Luke Peters. “We’re always interested in collaborating where we can, where it makes sense, whether it be with an outside group … or another governmental agency like the University of Wisconsin-Platteville or Platteville School District.”
Generally, Peters said, similar collaborations involve the use of a governmental building, staffed by an organization like the YMCA, which could open the facility to the general public under its staffing model.
“Platteville might not have the population to support its own summer camp, for example, but Dubuque combined with us might have the ability to support a summer camp or something like that,” he said.
Tony Calabrese, Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA president and CEO, said it is too soon to say what an arrangement with Platteville residents might look like, but he believes in the efficiency and success of partnerships.
“I’ll never say ‘no’ to looking at opportunities,” he said. “You just have to plant seeds for the future.”
Platteville Common Council members included the creation of a community center in the city’s 2021-2023 strategic plan.
The city already collaborates with Platteville School District to offer recreational programming.
“If the city were to look at some sort of community center, we would want to be a part of that discussion to see if we could help make that happen,” said district Superintendent Jim Boebel. “If it serves our community, be it adults or students, it in turn serves us directly.”
In recent months, the city has started to test a pop-up model of community center activities through its summer “recess” program, where youth can partake in games, crafts and sports at a city park.
Staff also have considered using O.E. Gray Learning Center, which the city recently acquired from the school district, as a space for a permanent location.