MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket was sold in the tri-state area recently.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday morning that a ticket sold at Triple P Express on 1045 Branger Drive in Mineral Point won $2 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The numbers selected in Wednesday night’s drawing were: 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30, with a Powerball of 16.

As of Thursday afternoon, no information had been released on the winner.

