PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A deeper understanding of southwest Wisconsin history is causing some in Platteville to question how the community honors its founder.
Recent citywide discussions of equity and inclusion prompted by the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement have turned to local landmarks named after John Rountree.
“In 2020, it’s high time that people carefully consider the legacy of place names,” said Eugene Tesdahl, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville history professor. “I think history must inform what we do in the present.”
Rountree platted the city that grew around the mining settlement he founded in 1827. He later served as the first postmaster of the Driftless region, a judge, and state senator and assemblyman.
But Rountree’s legacy is complicated by the recent finding, unearthed by Tesdahl and several UW-P students, that he owned three slaves in violation of state and territorial law.
Now, the community is pondering whether its monuments and dedications should be altered.
“One of the problems is that these are … people who have been in support of the institution of slavery and fought, and oftentimes died, to maintain a system of White supremacy and to own human beings as property,” said Frank King, a UW-P professor who studies African American history.
Examining a name
When Rountree moved to the region in 1827, he brought no slaves with him, but census records and a bill of sale indicate that he later acquired three while living in Platteville and possessed them for at least a decade.
However, the federal government had declared chattel slavery illegal in the Northwest Territory — which included the future states of Wisconsin and Illinois — in 1787.
That Rountree blatantly flouted the law is “galling,” Tesdahl said.
Most of the landmarks in Platteville that are named after Rountree are privately owned, so city officials cannot compel their renaming even if they desired.
The two that are publicly owned— a street called Rountree Avenue and the Rountree Branch, an 18-mile stream that flows through Platteville — would require government authorization to change.
The Platteville Common Council recently agreed that three city committees should review all requests for name changes before they are presented to the council for deliberation.
“I think it’s great that we bring these things to light,” said Council President Barb Daus, adding that she favors a measured approach.
“I am not a person who favors change for the sake of change,” Daus said.
She suggested one alternative to renaming could be to add placards that explain the history of a place and explanation for its name.
The David Canny Rountree Branch Trail, a 3-mile walking and biking path, is named after the stream it abuts and late Platteville resident David Canny, who spearheaded fundraising and land acquisition efforts.
Bob Hundhausen, president of Platteville Community Arboretum, which helps maintain the trail, said the nonprofit was asked to install a kiosk that describes Platteville’s slave history.
Existing kiosks on the path describe the historical significance of railroads and an ice pond used by local breweries, he said, but one that would address slavery “didn’t really fit with our trail.”
Other points of interest include Rountree Gallery, which formed in 1979. The nonprofit that oversees the gallery has not received complaints nor suggestions for changes, President Nancy Collins said.
Perhaps the best-known historic site in Platteville is the Mitchell-Rountree Stone Cottage. Rountree oversaw its construction in 1837.
The Mitchell family and Rountree’s granddaughter Laura lived there, and she gave the structure in 1959 to Grant County Historical Society.
Joyce Bos, a volunteer, leads tours at the cottage on summer weekends. She said she does not dive into John Rountree’s slave ownership because he never lived there.
Teaching moment
Rountree’s marks on higher education survive in other local buildings.
In 2012, the UW-P Real Estate Foundation opened Rountree Commons, 800 S. Chestnut St. The foundation, not the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, owns the facility, which houses about 620 students.
John Boldt, president of the foundation’s board, said the name was selected in the tradition of naming a building after Platteville’s founder.
He said the board will revisit the issue, of which it only recently became aware.
UW-P Chancellor Dennis Shields said administrators are forming a committee that in the coming months will investigate the names of each of the more than 30 buildings on campus.
The case of Rountree Commons could represent a teachable moment.
“My notion is if you just suddenly just change the name without having the conversation, then yeah, you’ve changed the name but have you really learned anything?” Shields said.
Tesdahl said he is heartened that the community is having a dialogue concerning its founder’s legacy. He hopes that if name changes occur, alterations are made with community support.
But to grasp the importance of doing so, King said, America must reframe how it teaches its citizens about the brutalities of slavery and the displacement of Native Americans.
“We’ve had a mountain of dust and dirt that has been under that rug for centuries, and we need to air it out,” King said. “If we don’t, we’re not going to heal as a nation.”