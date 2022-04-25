Two small cities recently appealed to Dubuque County supervisors for American Rescue Plan Act funding for major renovations of their sewer systems.
Rickardsville Mayor Stephen Cleary told supervisors in a recent presentation that both the town’s history and the need for help with its sewer are tied to its location along Iowa 3.
“Back in the early ’80s, the (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) was pushing to get city sewer projects put in,” he said. “So, our city was selected and had a city sewer put in. However, they put the pipe close to the road. Now, the (Iowa Department of Transportation) is widening and improving (Iowa 3). It’s long overdue but now forces us to move that sewer pipe out of that right of way or to the back of the right of way.”
Cleary said the city had done everything feasible to fund the project itself, including increasing the $15 sewer rate it had maintained for 40 years.
“We have raised those rates from $15 to $57 a month, in addition to raising taxes to every homeowner to try and cover some of this,” he said.
Of the 80 houses in Rickardsville, 72 are hooked up to the sewer. Cleary said increasing taxes even on those who were not on the sewer ruffled some feathers.
“Without it being a $57 sewer rate (plus taxes), we were going to have a $75 sewer rate,” he said. “That’s huge. So, when we raised that tax as part of it, I had some friends who were not happy with me. ... But this is a road-related problem.”
County Supervisor Jay Wickham said he was sensitive to the city having to increase taxes.
“I could see where that would be a pretty steep increase,” he said. “So, I would definitely plan to provide some level of support.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she would be willing to go as high as the full $500,000 request.
“I am not going to give $112,000 to the Dubuque Community YMCA and not give you any,” she said. “I know you have need, and we should be there with you. This is not any doing of the city’s residents.”
The City of Bankston also requested $300,000 to upgrade its wastewater treatment and water system.
The city of 13 residents has a water and sewer system that is 35 years old, according to Bart Nies, owner of Delta 3 Engineering, who has been designing an update. He said the DNR expects systems to be replaced after 20 years.
“They certainly have met their design life, exceeded it nearly two-fold,” Nies told the county supervisors. “Unfortunately, they are such a small community, there are not a lot of cost-efficient solutions for their water and sewer problems, especially with being in noncompliance on their wastewater system the last three years.”
Like Rickardsville, Bankston has increased rates for residents by $20 per month already but cannot raise the needed amount.
Supervisors voiced their general support, pointing out that if Bankston’s problem is not fixed, it likely would have to become unincorporated, which would make the system the county’s problem anyway.