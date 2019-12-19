A Dubuque man is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint.
Dominoe L. Raggs, 28, of 1460 Central Ave., No. 6, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape.
Court documents state that Raggs met a woman on Jackson Street on Nov. 25 and got her to come with him to an apartment on Central Avenue with the promise of smoking marijuana together. Once in the apartment, the woman reported, Raggs lured her into a bedroom, held a knife to her throat and told her not to say anything and then raped her while she struggled against him.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Documents state that investigators used traffic camera footage to identify Raggs as a suspect in the case and that an associate confirmed that Raggs and the victim went into a bedroom together on Nov. 25, after which she was heard screaming.
Police reported that when interviewed, Raggs initially denied bringing the woman back to the apartment, then said he did but they did not have any physical contact, then said they kissed once. He denied raping her.