GALENA, Ill. — Bill Bingham moved back to his hometown of Galena in 2011 with the intention of retiring.
Instead, he found himself volunteering for both the local fire department and emergency medical services team.
It wasn’t entirely surprising. Bingham’s father was a longtime firefighter. Bingham himself was fire chief for a department when he lived in Florida. For him, joining the local fire department after moving back home seemed inevitable.
“I can’t get my dad’s voice out of my head when he says your greatest calling is out of public service,” Bingham said. “It’s just something I feel I should do.”
Bingham’s plans of being an occasional volunteer quickly were thwarted. Over the next 10 years, he helped develop new protocol for Galena Fire Department, took over leadership and restructuring of Galena Area EMS and led efforts to address volunteer shortages in Jo Daviess County. He also has made time to serve on the Jo Daviess County Board.
In many ways, retirement never came.
“I’m working 50 to 60 hours a week here and had to give up a lot of things that I didn’t anticipate when I left Florida,” Bingham said. “It needs to be done, though. I care about it.”
When Bingham started volunteering with the fire department, Chief Randy Beadle initially asked him to help with administrative tasks, including developing an operational policy and assigning protocols for department matters.
“He was very instrumental in helping us progress with our fire department,” Beadle said. “He has spent a lot of time giving to the fire department to make it better.”
When Bingham joined the Galena EMS, he took over similar duties in helping to organize and structure the department. He initially avoided taking any leadership roles, but in 2018, he became EMS coordinator for the city.
“I wanted to just keep driving the ambulance every now and then, but Galena EMS had some things that I thought needed to be addressed,” Bingham said.
In 2019, he led a countywide project to address local fire departments’ and EMS agencies’ struggle to find volunteers. Bingham and his team released a report in early 2020 detailing strategies the county could pursue to bolster volunteer numbers.
Bingham was recently recognized as the 2020 Volunteer of the Year by Galena Area Chamber of Commerce for his many efforts.
Bingham said plenty of work remains, however. Fire department and EMS service membership remains low, while calls continue to rise.
While he would like to spend more time as a retiree out on the golf course, Bingham said he remains committed to helping improve local fire and EMS services.
“If somebody needs help, that is when somebody needs to step up,” Bingham said. “I’m just trying to do my part.”