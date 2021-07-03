Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Dubuque.
Paul J. Dupont, 80, of Asbury, Iowa, and Lisa M. Hendren, 40, of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police. Damario D. Starks, 10, of Dubuque, also was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment by his family.
The crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Friday on University Avenue east of the Cedar Cross Road-John F. Kennedy Road intersection. Police said Dupont was traveling east on University when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic. Dupont's vehicle collided with Hendren's vehicle. Starks was a passenger in Hendren's vehicle.
Dupont was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Hendren was cited with driving with a denied, suspended or canceled license.