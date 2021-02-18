A story Thursday on Page 6A about the Iowa Newspaper Association contest included an award for an advertisement that was created by Alex Lange, an employee of Lacoma Golf Club, not the Telegraph Herald.
The TH regrets the error.
A story Thursday on Page 6A about the Iowa Newspaper Association contest included an award for an advertisement that was created by Alex Lange, an employee of Lacoma Golf Club, not the Telegraph Herald.
The TH regrets the error.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.