Dubuque Community Schools officials will move students to full-time, in-person classes in just over two weeks.
District officials on Friday announced the return to fully in-person instruction on Feb. 15, after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill requiring all public schools in the state to offer completely in-person instruction by that date.
Under the new rule, district officials will discontinue their hybrid learning schedule and allow students to choose between attending school fully online or fully in-person.
Officials wrote in the announcement that they will maintain many of their current safety measures, including requiring the use of face masks. However, their ability to implement social distancing will be lessened with students attending classes daily.
Dubuque Community School Board President Tami Ryan said she supports the transition to fully in-person learning and believes it will benefit both students and parents.
“I was very happy to see that something came forward,” Ryan said. “I would have liked to see this made as a local decision, but I think this is the right step.”