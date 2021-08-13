Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Golf and Country Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a “par tee” on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to a press release.
The event, which will occur at 6729 N. Water St. in Platteville, starts at 9 a.m. with a 9-hole scramble. Breakfast will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At noon, an 18-hole scramble will begin alongside children’s activities.
A bean bag tournament will begin at 4 p.m., and a picnic will start at 5.
The Wundo Band will perform from 6 to 10 p.m.
To register or for more information, call 608-348-4653.
