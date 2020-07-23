LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County elected officials have joined 12 other county boards across Wisconsin that have showcased their opposition to any state action that would impose gun-control regulations in the future.
While recognizing that there is no chance of such a measure being passed under the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature, 14 Grant County supervisors at a meeting this week hoped to send a message to state lawmakers that they are duty-bound to protect the rights of citizens to keep and carry arms.
“All it is, is a resolution to move it forward to the state so they have our input,” said Porter Wagner.
The measure declares the board rejects any potential firearm buyback or confiscation laws, taxes or fees, universal background checks and “red flag” laws, which permit judges to order the temporary seizure of firearms from people who are deemed to pose a threat.
Organizers backing the resolution said it signals that elected officials support law enforcement who decline to enforce gun-control laws they deem unconstitutional.
“The authority of our leaders, wherever they are, is limited to the scope of their constitutional powers,” said retired Platteville police officer Kevan Norin, who presented the measure to the board. “This resolution provides support from our elected leaders — you — to law enforcement, from Sheriff (Nate) Dreckman down to the newest rookie starting on the job, to uphold their integrity by doing the right thing.”
Multiple Grant County residents opposed the measure.
“There is also a danger in passing this type of resolution in that it may cause confusion among residents as to what state and federal gun laws are still in effect in the county,” said Platteville resident Myron Tranel in a prepared statement. “Opposing laws is something the board has neither the responsibility nor authority to do. It is up to the courts to decide whether laws infringe upon the Second Amendment.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has held that qualifications can be imposed on constitutionally protected rights, such as restrictions on “dangerous and unusual weapons.”
A Pew Research Center study found that 89% of gun owners approved limiting access to guns for people with mental illnesses and 77% backed mandatory background checks for private arms sales or sales at gun shows.
Supervisor Carol Beals, who along with John Beinborn voted against the resolution, encouraged the board to take the issue to the electorate by holding an advisory referendum. Supervisor Robert Scallon was absent from the meeting.
The Oak Creek, Wis., advocacy group Wisconsin Grandsons of Liberty has encouraged the proposal of Second Amendment resolutions across the state and posts regular updates on its social media page, which describes the organization as “dedicated to the restoration of the American republic to its originalist constitutional basis.”
Some Grant County supervisors who voted in favor of the resolution also expressed misgivings about the board’s foray into a hotly partisan issue.
“If this has no teeth in it at all, why are we even involved?” asked Supervisor Greg Fry. “I have a gun safe full of guns. I have a concealed-carry permit, but I’m not sure this is the right resolution.”