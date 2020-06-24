DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Victory Ford and its Relay for Life counterpart Team Victory collectively raised $3,524 for Dyersville Area Relay for Life, according to a press release.
Relay for Life originally had been slated for May 29; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event became virtual.
From May 18 to 30, Victory Ford donated $50 for every vehicle sold to Dyersville Area Relay for Life, bringing in $2,600 and marking the largest donation that Victory Ford has made to the organization.
Team Victory raised an additional $924 through employee fundraisers.