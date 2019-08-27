Two more Dubuque residents officially have entered the fray ahead of the Nov. 5 City Council election.
Jay Schiesl has filed an affidavit of candidacy for the seat representing Ward 4, a position currently held by Jake Rios. And Danny Sprank will contend for the Ward 3 seat, which recently was vacated by Kate Larson.
Sprank, who works in project management and estimating for Giese Roofing Co., thus far is the only candidate for Larson’s seat. If elected, he would serve the remaining two years of her first term.
“I want to see the city continue to prosper, especially our North End, downtown and point districts,” said Sprank, 35.
Sprank, a native of Bellevue, Iowa, has lived in Dubuque for about 15 years. He currently resides with his husband in the North End near Comiskey Park.
An active member of the North End Neighborhood Association, Sprank said he would like to help create a more positive perception of the area.
“The impression that it’s not a safe neighborhood, it’s something that our neighborhood association hears so much,” he said. “And that’s totally not true.”
The neighborhood does, however, have some positive momentum, thanks to recent developments, according to Sprank.
“We feel like we need to continue the momentum of the Bee Branch project,” he said. “I want to see that continuing forward.”
This is Sprank’s first bid for elected office at the city level. He previously ran for a seat on the Dubuque County Agricultural Extension Council, but was not selected for a seat.
Schiesl, a former Dubuque School Board member, announced his intention to run earlier this year. Rios has said he won’t seek a second term, but Schiesl faces challengers in Brad Cavanagh and — potentially — Nino Erba.
If Erba files candidacy paperwork ahead of Thursday’s deadline, it would trigger an Oct. 8 primary election for the Ward 4 seat.
Voters on Nov. 5 also will be asked to choose representation for the city’s Ward 2 and an at-large seat.
Ward 2 Council Member Luis Del Toro will face challenger Laura Roussell. At-Large Council Member David Resnick also has filed paperwork to seek re-election.