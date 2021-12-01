MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A project to construct a new jail in Jackson County took a step forward this week, but the possibility of a high price tag has county officials anxious.
County supervisors unanimously approved a resolution ordering construction of the new Jackson County Law Enforcement Center to be built on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The resolution allows the county to go out for bids, which will be reviewed Dec. 21.
“Today is just the first step of this very long process of trying to go to bid and open bids and receive bids,” County Auditor Alisa Smith said during the meeting.
Supervisor Jack Willey said following the meeting that county officials are “excited but also nervous” to see the bids, as projections for the jail’s costs increased significantly this summer.
Initial estimates put the price tag for the new jail at $6.2 million. Voters approved a $5.9 million bond measure in March to pay for its construction, and the county planned to use $300,000 from its capital improvement fund to cover the additional costs.
However, in June, supervisors learned that estimated costs had jumped to $6.9 million due to an increase in material costs brought about by the pandemic.
Willey said he has discussed with Smith how the county could budget for the increased costs but declined to elaborate.
“All I can say is that when the bids come in, we’re going to have a look and see what we can do,” he said.
He noted that county officials were able to secure some of the furnishings from the former Jackson County Regional Health Center, including desks and chairs, which will be used in the new jail.
“That will help alleviate some of those additional costs, but at this point, it’s anybody’s guess what the bids will come in at,” he said.