Dubuque police are searching for a man who fled the scene after a vehicle chase through downtown Dubuque that resulted in a crash, injuring two people.
The suspect fled on foot after crashing his vehicle into two others in the 1900 block of Jackson Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., Lt. Ted McClimon said.
"(It's) still a very active investigation," he said shortly after 5 p.m. "We still have multiple officers in the area trying to locate the individual."
McClimon said officers conducted a traffic stop at 3:18 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Central Avenue when the driver fled in his vehicle. Officers pursued the driver through downtown and the North End before the suspect crashed into the other vehicles.
An adult female and a juvenile were in one of the vehicles that was hit. The two were transported to the hospital, though McClimon did not have information on the severity of their injuries.
McClimon said officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the individual involved.