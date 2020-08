News in your town

9 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 612 new cases in Iowa

Bellevue police chief set to retire at year's end

Motorcyclist hurt in crash Saturday in Dubuque

Memorial service to remember Black Dubuquer lynched in 1840

Person who makes a difference: Area woman providing meals to Delaware County for 14 years

1 teen killed, another seriously injured in UTV rollover near Belmont

Authorities: Delaware County woman shoots husband with BB gun while he showers

Experts: Simple strategies can help boost mood during pandemic

Biz Buzz: Duck farm hatches in Dubuque County; new Galena champagne bar; Epworth auto business growing

29 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; Iowa total increases by 990

Motorcyclist hurt in crash Saturday in Dubuque

East Dubuque Library to raise funds for library expansion project

19 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 788 more in Iowa

Memorial service to remember Black Dubuquer lynched in 1840

1 teen killed, another seriously injured in UTV rollover near Belmont

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

3 local banks recognized as top lenders; local company helps with derecho cleanup

Area colleges' construction projects on course

Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days

Dean's list: UW-Superior

Esports connects gamers amidst pandemic

24 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as it surpasses 2,000; 10 more in Delaware County

Local law enforcement reports

Write the caption contest, August 30

East Dubuque Boy Scouts continue annual food drive with contactless pickup

Dubuque assistant city manager resigning

Unemployment declines in local counties, signaling economic improvement

Dubuque woman brings love of sewing, teaching to business

Following injury, beloved Platteville bar owner maintains humor through recovery

COVID-19 highlights burdens of another pandemic: addiction

CORRECTED: Politics: Tri-state politicos 'attend' national conventions

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Movie theaters ready to make return with changes in place

Goodmann announces resignation from city of Dubuque

East Dubuque Boy Scouts continue annual food drive with contactless pickup

15 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 10 in Delaware County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Jo Daviess County among 30 counties at COVID-19 warning level in Illinois

1,193 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 20 in Dubuque County; website flaws persist

Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing 2 children

Local law enforcement reports