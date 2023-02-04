Millwork District
Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District on Wednesday. Are big changes coming in the future?

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald

Expanded housing development, a public square and easier pedestrian access to the Town Clock are among ideas for potential future improvements in Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District.

Representatives for a consultant this week presented preliminary recommendations to City Council members to include in an updated Historic Millwork District Master Plan, which provides a framework and vision for the future development of the area bordered by East 12th, White and East Fifth streets and U.S. 61/151.

