Expanded housing development, a public square and easier pedestrian access to the Town Clock are among ideas for potential future improvements in Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District.
Representatives for a consultant this week presented preliminary recommendations to City Council members to include in an updated Historic Millwork District Master Plan, which provides a framework and vision for the future development of the area bordered by East 12th, White and East Fifth streets and U.S. 61/151.
City Council members last year approved spending $50,000 to update the current master plan, which was drafted in 2009. City Economic Development Director Jill Connors said a finalized plan likely will be presented to City Council members for approval in May.
During this week’s work session, employees with Bolton & Menk Inc., the consulting company hired to update the plan, outlined the current strengths and weaknesses of the Millwork District and laid out a possible scenario for its future development that would focus on increasing housing stock, local amenities and overall connection between the district and the broader community.
“It’s a chance to take stock of where we are,” said Andrew Dresdner, urban designer and planner with Bolton & Menk. “You can see some really wonderful progress in the district.”
Dresdner said the company’s initial analysis shows that housing and business office development has flourished in the Millwork District, with housing in particular being in high demand.
“People love living in the district,” Dresdner said. “It’s new and different. They chose to live there for a reason.”
However, the Millwork District has struggled to see similar levels of success with other types of developments, he said.
Dresdner said retail businesses in the Millwork District have experienced a “mixed bag” of success, with some prospering and others reporting a lack of foot traffic.
“From some retailers, we’ve heard, you know, it’s been tough,” he said. “Retailers have come and gone, and they are still getting on their feet.”
Arts and recreation organizations have been unable to establish a notable footprint in the district, he said.
Looking at future development, the consultant’s preliminary recommendations include proposed uses for the remaining buildings in the Millwork District, including turning the Farley & Loetscher, Kirby and Wilmac buildings on White Street into new housing and turning the former Jeld-Wen production plant into mixed-use space.
The recommendations also call for turning the parking lot at the corner of 10th and Elm Streets into a community space, which Dresdner said will help provide residents with a place to congregate in the district.
“In the long term, the middle of the district should not be where you store cars,” Dresdner said. “It should be where you socialize and gather.”
The recommendations also include developing easier pedestrian access from the Town Clock to the Millwork District along Seventh Street. Seventh Street currently ends at Iowa Street, and Dresdner said the pedestrian access would require modifying the Iowa Street Parking Ramp to create an unobstructed path between the two points.
And while housing has seen success in the Millwork District, Dresdner said more can be done to make the area more attractive to residents, including adding amenities such as food options and attractions.
Dubuque City Council members offered their preliminary support for the early recommendations to update the Historic Millwork District Master Plan.
“I think it’s completely in line with what we have been talking about with our goals,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “As far as us trying to create more housing and better connect the community, this is great.”
Council Member Susan Farber said that while she approves of the early recommendations, she wants to see further details on their potential costs.
“So far, there is no budgeting and no details on investment,” Farber said. “These are all very crucial parts to getting something like this established.”
