GALENA, Ill. -- Three businesses in Jo Daviess County were approved to receive $20,000 grants for COVID-19 pandemic support.
The recipients included Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque, Charlie’s Place in Hanover and The Hangover Tap in Hanover.
The businesses were awarded the grants as part of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s Business Integration Grants program.
A total of $220 million was set aside for the program, which is designed to provide financial support for businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An additional $270 million will be awarded in a second round of the program.
Business seeking to apply for the grant can do so by visiting tinyurl.com/yyjcnomj.