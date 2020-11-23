MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man recently was sentenced to probation for allegedly pointing a gun at another man, then trying to convince witnesses to change their stories days later.
Michael T. Short, 55, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to two years of probation.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, down from the original charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, for the alleged firearm incident. He also pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness and received a deferred judgment on that charge. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that Short was arguing with Gregory Koester, of Waukon, on March 13 at a property in rural Manchester. Koester was helping Janet Tayek pick up a utility vehicle from the property.
Short became upset and pointed a revolver at Koester. Authorities later located the revolver at the scene, and Short was arrested.
Documents state that, on March 16, Short texted Tayek “and asked her to contact Gregory and have him drop the charges against (Short).” Short also “attempted to influence (Tayek’s) observations of the incident that had occurred.”