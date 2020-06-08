STOCKTON, Ill. — The new superintendent of the Stockton public school district briefly lived in the village early in his teaching career.
James Bunting, hired last week for the role effective July 1, has 25 years of experience in education. He said he began as a math teacher in Freeport and lived in Stockton with a family he knew until finding a residence in Freeport.
He will succeed Colleen Fox, who has been superintendent since 2018. In February, school board members decided to not renew her contract for the position — a move vocally opposed by a contingent of community members — but Fox will continue to serve as elementary school principal.
Most recently, Bunting held several roles in Iroquois County public school district in Watseka, including superintendent. However, as superintendent, his office was in a building several miles from school. He asked to move to middle school principal, his current position.
“I knew I wanted to be a superintendent, but I wanted to be a superintendent with an office in the building to have a connection with the kids,” Bunting said.
He said he looks forward to meeting and connecting with the Stockton community as superintendent.
“Lots of communicating” will have to be done in the next year as Stockton — like school districts across the country — charts an education path amid COVID-19 concerns, he said.
Bunting’s first priority, though, is finding a house in Stockton before he starts his new role.
“It would be a four-hour commute, which just isn’t possible,” he said with a laugh.