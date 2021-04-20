Police said a Dubuque man was arrested early Monday after leading law enforcement on two chases and holding a woman against her will.
Michael A. Connolly, 26, of 2040 St. John Drive, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Monday at his residence on charges of false imprisonment, eluding, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that Connolly fled from Dubuque police at 8:25 p.m. Sunday from the parking lot of the BP gas station on East 16th Street.
The vehicle was “traveling more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit,” according to documents. The officers terminated the pursuit after 2½ miles, and the vehicle was tracked on traffic cameras through the western part of Dubuque. Officers located the vehicle outside of 2040 St. John Drive.
Officers met with Tristen H. McKinney, 24, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, at the gas station. McKinney said she had stayed at Connolly’s residence since Wednesday night. At about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, they left the house. McKinney said she thought she would be visiting her family, but instead Connolly forced her to remain in the vehicle, threatening to assault her if she attempted to leave as he drove to various locations in Wisconsin.
McKinney said Connolly did not have permission to drive the vehicle.
Earlier Sunday, Grant County, Wis., authorities briefly pursued a vehicle believed to have been driven by Connolly, according to Sheriff Nate Dreckman.
He said deputies terminated their pursuit of the vehicle as it continued south on U.S. 61/151 toward Iowa. The chase began after the driver ignored an attempted traffic stop.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Connolly’s residence, found meth and drug paraphernalia and arrested him.
Police also arrested his uncle, Leo T. Connolly, 48, of the same address, on charges of possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.