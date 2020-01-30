GALENA, Ill. — Ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft could operate in Galena in the near future.
City Council members this week approved the first reading for an ordinance that would allow ride-sharing companies in the city, though neither Uber nor Lyft has committed to coming.
Mayor Terry Renner said ride-sharing services could help alleviate downtown parking issues.
“We need something more in downtown that allows people to get down there without having to drive,” he said. “It’s just a way we could help alleviate the problem.”
Ride-sharing services currently are not permitted in Galena. There are two taxi-cab companies in town, A to B Cab Co. and Eco Cab Taxi Service.
Under the proposed ordinance, ride-sharing companies would pay an annual fee of $500 to operate in the city, along with adhering to standards set forth by the ordinance, including requiring drivers to have a valid license and insurance, to disclose their fares and to follow a zero-tolerance alcohol or drug policy.
“We are essentially following the regulations that are set by the state,” said City Administrator Mark Moran. “We want to make sure that there is safety and dependability by setting minimum standards for the drivers.”
Council Member Pam Bernstein said she envisions people staying at area hotels and resorts using the ride-sharing services.
“I think it would help eliminate some of the parking issues down there,” she said. “If someone just wanted to go downtown and shop and get some lunch, they could get a ride there instead of needing to figure out parking.”
Even if approved, the city still would need an interested ride-sharing company.
Moran said he has reached out to both Uber and Lyft. While Lyft has responded, neither has committed to coming to Galena.
While Galena is smaller in population than cities in which ride-sharing services typically operate, Moran said he intends to market the city’s high number of tourists.
“We hope to show that there is a substantial visitor base for the city,” Moran said. “We think we have a viable market for them.”
Moran said such companies might not immediately come to Galena. However, as ride-sharing services continue to grow in popularity, he believes those companies will at some point begin to look at smaller communities.
“It’s going to expand into smaller markets eventually,” Moran said. “For me, it’s just a question of when.”
A second reading of the ordinance is expected at the council’s next meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.