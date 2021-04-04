PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Patrick Daniels considers the mechanical musical instruments housed at the Mining and Rollo Jamison Museums “old friends.”
Since he and his parents helped move the antiquities to Platteville in 1980 from their former repository in Beetown, Daniels has been transfixed by the music transcribed on tune sheets and phonograph rolls as well as the information about the past those devices convey.
“I think we have a fair amount to learn from them,” he said. “Now, it’s all these digital music, cloud-based services that don’t have any physical media. People are in awe of things like this.”
Daniels has volunteered at the museums for 40 years, first as a young boy, demonstrating the museum’s phonographs, music boxes and organettes at Platteville’s annual Heritage Days festival. He also services and repairs the aging devices — some a century old and counting.
They were donated by the museum’s benefactor, Rollo Jamison.
Daniels’ love for Platteville history and volunteerism has family roots.
His late father, Jerry Daniels, served as the first president of the Jamison Museum Association the year that the collection was relocated, and his mother, Nancy Daniels, likewise served on the museum’s board.
“I feel a big sense of responsibility to continue the tradition my father put into place based on Rollo’s guidance,” Patrick said.
He has only missed a handful of Heritage Days, and none since 1993.
When Heritage Days was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniels served on a planning committee that organized a virtual Heritage Days event, which included the creation of 26 videos.
Daniels recorded a 40-minute demonstration of the museum’s mechanical musical collection.
“He represents the multiple generations of dedication to our museum,” said Museum Director Erik Flesch. “He is very much a product of the museum educational narrative … this well-rounded Renaissance man like Rollo Jamison, who is familiar with the land, but has a deep appreciation for higher things.”
Daniels, who is an ecological consultant, also advised the museum when volunteers planted more than 200 native plants from the Driftless Region in a memorial garden.
Jamison was fond of saying, “There’s nothing new under the sun.”
Daniels agrees, observing the recycling of musical technology across periods of time.
“A lot of these concepts are not really new,” he said. “They have really shaped today’s environment and … are still influencing our environment today.”
For instance, recorded songs generally last two to four minutes, an artifact of the limitations of the phonograph cylinders on which tracks originally were recorded.
“Being able to share that with other people I think is pretty interesting,” Daniels said.