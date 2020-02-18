DES MOINES — A bill designed to protect residents of manufactured home parks passed through an Iowa House of Representatives subcommittee Monday, due in large part to support from area lawmakers and residents.
The bill — House File 2351 — was drafted after several state lawmakers saw out-of-state corporations buy manufactured home parks in their districts, then make big changes. Some hiked lot rental rates substantially, while others were fast and loose with evictions.
Some of those parks are located in Dubuque County. Residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Parks, for example, contacted lawmakers in summer 2019.
They said the park’s new owners — Impact MHC Management LLC., of Colorado — had significantly increased the costs of living in the park.
This led the lawmakers and other local elected officials to begin planning a solution.
Iowa Reps. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, are co-sponsors of this session’s bill. Iowa Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, are co-sponsors of the companion bill moving through the Senate.
James helped draft the bill’s language.
“This is a way to protect residents so they’re not being price-gouged, which is what is happening,” she said Monday.
The bill requires landlords to give 180 days’ notice before a rate increase. And increases can only be made if they satisfy various conditions.
For example, increases could be approved if they are necessary due to operations, capital improvements, property tax or insurance coverage increases, or if the landlord takes on a utility.
The bill also allows an increase in accordance with rises in the consumer price index.
“It is based off of the law in Delaware,” James explained. “It attempts to allow for the cost of inflation.”
The bill adds a comprehensive list of reasons a landlord must have before evicting a tenant.
A goal in the bill is to bring protections of manufactured home parks up to those of apartment or home renters. That’s especially important, according to Iowa Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, who chaired the subcommittee, because these renters own their homes.
During the subcommittee meeting, Jodie McDougal — an attorney for one of the out-of-state companies as well as the Iowa Manufactured Housing Association — said the rent justification pieces of the bill were “overly burdensome regulation.”
“It doesn’t capture the realities of the market justifying rent and doing an OK job at it,” she said.
Also in attendance were several longtime landlords from around the state who also opposed the bill.
Dave Sires has owned parks in Cedar Falls for decades. He is also a City Council member there.
He said he sympathized with the aggrieved residents and thought the out-of-state owners had wronged them. However, he said the bill as written would crush him.
Koelker said the bill should not harm landlords who operate reasonably.
“We have to do something,” she said. “And I am sure a lot of them are good actors. But I have a bad actor five blocks from my house. I see that.”
Lundgren said she was comfortable with the bill as written, as well.
“It’s a consumer protection bill, but we don’t want to harm the local business owners,” she said. “But, you know, I haven’t heard from Alpine Park. I haven’t heard from the parks in Dyersville. That doesn’t mean they aren’t following this. But who I hear from are the residents who are impacted.”
James said she does not believe the good landlords have anything to fear.
“I believe a lot of them are good, but if that is the case, this law should not terrify them,” she said. “I look forward to more conversations with those owners, to hear their concerns. But what would be harmful to them is more of these out-of-state companies coming in and wrecking things.”
The Office of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller sent representatives to support the bill.
The bill will have to make it through House Judiciary Committee before the funnel deadline at the end of Friday. James, Jochum, Koelker and Lundgren all said they think it has a good chance to advance.