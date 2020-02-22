The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Mark D. Mills, 29, a resident at Hillcrest Family Services’ residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at about 7 p.m. Thursday at the facility on a charge of assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted ChangKuoth P. Nguen, 25, who also is a resident at the facility.
- Steve A. Lyons, 45, of 198 Main St., Apt. 2, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Sarah L. Ring, 45, at their residence.
- James L. Harris Jr., 52, of 180 W. 15th St., Apt. 201, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at his residence on warrants charging first-degree burglary, domestic assault with injury, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two violations of no-contact orders. Court documents state that Harris assaulted his ex-girlfriend Shannon L. Huser, 40, of 1470 Central Ave.,
- Apt. 9, on Monday.
- Trena M. Snyder, 43, of 1460 Central Ave., Apt. 5, reported fraud totaling $11,742.38 on Monday.