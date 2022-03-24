PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville School Board members this week chose general contractors for potential districtwide building improvements.
The district is considering projects, including building renovations and additions, to be included in a November bond election.
During this week's meeting, school board members voted to approve Miron Construction as general contractor for most of the projects, including classroom, building entrance, bathroom, cafeteria and gymnasium projects spread across the early childhood, elementary, middle and high schools.
Cost estimates for these projects include $7 million at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, almost $500,000 at Westview Elementary School, almost $5.4 million at Platteville Middle School and more than $30 million at Platteville High School.
Board members also voted to approve Point of Beginning as the general contractor for the activities complex project, one piece of the effort that the district has split for the planning and design phases due to the specialized nature of the project.
The complex, located at the high school, would include a stadium with bleachers, restroom, concession stands and a synthetic turf field would be used for football and soccer. There also would be space for track and field events. An estimated cost for this piece is $8.1 million.