UPDATE
A family stood on the sidewalk as they watched flames burn a hole through the top of their Dubuque home tonight.
Later, they received armloads of Christmas presents from firefighters who carried them out of the still-smoldering building.
“Obviously, (this is) not a good situation on any day, but especially on Christmas,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Derek Paulson, of the Dubuque Fire Department.
The structure fire began shortly after 5 p.m. today at 2739 Balboa Drive.
More than 10 people evacuated the single-family residence, and none were injured. The occupants declined to comment.
Robt or Robert and Mary Kehoe own the property, according to online property records.
One firefighter suffered “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the department. The house suffered extensive damage.
At least six firetrucks were on scene. The Dubuque Fire Department was assisted by Farley Fire and EMS.
The blaze was located in the building’s attic, but a cause has not been determined, Paulson said.
The risk of fire increases during the winter months, he said, as people plug in more appliances.
“We try to be as safe as we can and use caution, but things still happen,” he said.