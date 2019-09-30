PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The City of Platteville was not granted permission to increase water rates this year after announcing the move in early September.
After further review by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, regulators decided that the City of Platteville water and sewer department does not qualify for the rate adjustment due to the utility’s number of customers and length of time that elapsed since the previous rate increase, according to a press release.
The current monthly rate is $25.90 for the average residential customer and $182.50 for an average commercial property owner.
For more information, call 608-348-1831.