A story about a major acquisition by a local trucking company was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between Feb. 14 and Sunday:

1.) Dubuque trucking company to become 2nd-largest refrigerated carrier with acquisition

2.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque pizza restaurant opens arcade, party rooms

3.) ‘This isn’t the Wild West’: Dubuque teen sentenced to 5 years in prison for shooting

4.) 3 injured — 1 airlifted — in head-on crash on U.S. 20 near Dyersville

5.) TH SNEAK PEEK: Betty Jane Candies opens new Dubuque location

6.) Jury awards Dubuque firefighter $575,000 for sexual harassment, discrimination

7.) 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Jo Daviess County crash

8.) TH EXCLUSIVE: 3 finalists for Dubuque Community Schools superintendent share goals

9.) Round barn shapes up as ‘showpiece’ after big move to Vesperman Farms

10.) Police: Man tosses chair through doors causing $11,000 damage at Dubuque hospital

