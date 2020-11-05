At first glance, the tri-state area’s county-by-county presidential preference map does not look any different than it did in 2016.
President Donald Trump took all but one of the 10 counties closest to the meeting of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, just like he did four years ago. Zooming in on the numbers, though, shows that, in every county, Trump’s standing improved over the past four years.
In each of these counties, Trump won with a larger percentage of total ballots cast. In Clayton County, Iowa, he had 64%, over the 58% he had in 2016. In Delaware County, Iowa, he had 67%, over his 61% win last cycle. In Dubuque County, the president won 51% of the votes, over the 47% he got in 2016. In Jackson County, Iowa, he won with 62%, over the 55% he had four years ago. In Jones County, Iowa, 60% of votes went to Trump, over 56% in 2016.
Across the Mississippi River, the story was the same. In Crawford County, Wis., Trump got 53% of the vote, over 50% in 2016. In Grant County, Wis., he got 55%, over 51% last election. In Lafayette County, Wis., Trump had 56% of ballots cast for him, over the 52% he had four years ago. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., too, Trump took 57% of votes, over the 53% he received in 2016.
Even in Iowa County, Wis. — which former Vice President Joe Biden won this year, with 56% of the vote — Trump increased his hold to 42%, over the 39% of votes he received in the previous election.
Voter turnout was also up significantly in each county this year compared to 2016. And, Biden also received more votes in each county than did former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her run last election — just not enough to win.
Dubuque County
In 2016, Dubuque County flipped from blue to red in the presidential election for the first time in decades.
“At one point in time, for a long time, Dubuque was relied on as going blue,” said Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan.
But, Trump won the county again, this year, with 27,153 votes, over Biden’s 25,601.
“Dubuque is changing,” said Dubuque County Republican Party Chairwoman Alexis Lundgren, on Wednesday. “And I think after four years of President Trump, their lives are better — well, besides COVID, but you know what I mean.”
The majority of Dubuque County voters also voted for Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this year — 25,981, over Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield’s 25,376.
That is a far cry from Ernst’s first bid for her seat in the U.S. Senate, in 2014, when she lost Dubuque County by nearly 2,000 votes — 16,517, to Democratic rival Bruce Braley’s 18,438.
Dubuque County did go the way of native daughter and Democrat, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, again this year — she earned 26,485 votes, beating the 26,200 votes for Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion. But, that was not enough.
“We were also relied on to give Democratic candidates statewide a boost,” Dolan said. “We gave a 200-vote boost to Abby, but that’s not enough to win anything. Having been elected as a Democrat for 30 years, it pains me to say, we’re not a Democratic stronghold anymore.”
This Republican growth is also visible in the state-level races Democrats retained this year.
Longtime Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, won her bid for re-election over Republican challenger Jennifer Smith — 18,008 to 12,643. But, that got her 59% of the vote, which is just less than the 60% she won with in 2016.
First-term Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, also won, safely, for the second time against Republican challenger Pauline Chilton — 9,436 to 7,216. That gave James 57%. But, Chilton received 43% this time, over the 38% she received in 2018.
This could be for many reasons, of course — demographic changes, increased partisanship, major party philosophies drifting apart, and on.
It is visible, though, Dolan said, in voter registration data.
“In 2000, Republican registration was half of the Democrats,” she said. “By 2016, you have 28,000 Dems and 17,500 Republicans.”
As of Nov. 2, 2020, Dubuque County had 27,260 active registered Democrats, 19,780 active registered Republicans and 19,374 registered under no party.
All of this is great news for Lundgren.
“I think that is positive for the future for us,” she said. “It means we’re inching away and hopefully will be able to flip Dubuque soon.”