Preschoolers will be coming by the dozens next fall to the Maquoketa Valley Community School District.
At least 45 parents have signed their children up to go to Earlville Elementary School next year, with more expected in the coming months.
Principal Brenda Becker said it is a sign that the school is growing, but she also thinks that more help will be needed.
“It is getting to the point where teachers need more time to help with not just the class but some of the students who require extra assistance,” she said.
She also discussed the results of a survey that preschool families took in January. Of the results, 25 of 38 people responded with mostly positive feedback.
“Parents have been very happy with what their children are learning in the program,” Becker said. “I am very proud of the work the staff has been doing in the preschool program this year.”