LANCASTER, Wis. — A grassroots organization in Grant County is encouraging residents to contact county supervisors to urge members to formalize opposition to additional gun control measures.
Organizers say the nonbinding resolution, while having no legal effect, signals to the public that county officials will protect the rights of citizens to keep and carry arms and that the county stands with law enforcement if a department declines to enforce a gun-control measure it deems unconstitutional.
“All we’re doing is allowing the sheriff to exercise discretion,” said Kevan Norin, a retired Platteville police officer and organizer. “We’re not saying he has to do one thing or the other.”
The resolution states that the county board opposes future state action that would impose additional gun-control regulations, including firearm buyback or confiscation laws, taxes or fees, universal background checks or “red flag” laws, which permit a judge to order the temporary seizure of firearms from people who are deemed to pose a threat.
If passed, Grant County would become the eighth in Wisconsin to approve such a measure and would join hundreds of localities across the country that have supported similar resolutions, which often declare the jurisdiction a “Second Amendment sanctuary” — a term inspired by the immigration sanctuary cities movement.
While courts have long held that even constitutionally protected rights can be restricted, enforcement of state and federal laws requires the support of local law enforcement to be effective.
Norin said he was spurred to action after witnessing a push from Virginia lawmakers to implement firearm regulations after Democrats achieved majorities in that state’s Legislature last year.
Meanwhile in Wisconsin, two gun control bills were promoted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who ordered a special session in November to spur legislators to vote on the universal gun background check and “red flag” bills. Republican lawmakers, who control both chambers, refused to debate either measure.
In February, Norin and several Grant County residents developed a “Grant County 2A Sanctuary” Facebook group, whose membership now exceeds 600 and includes Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman and state Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville.
Dreckman said he cannot determine whether he would enforce future gun-control measures that have not been presented to him.
“It really depends on what the law says and how it is written,” he said. “My opinion right now is that Wisconsin has a good law on the books to deal with emergency detention.”
Dreckman referred to the existing process by which law enforcement can place into protective custody a person experiencing a mental health crisis — an option viewed by many gun rights advocates as preferable to the seizure of weapons.
Tranel, who believes there is a “zero-percent chance” that gun restrictions will be approved in the Legislature, said he lent his support to the group because he shares members’ belief in the importance of the Second Amendment.
When asked whether he would approve of a Wisconsin sheriff’s refusal to enforce a gun control measure passed by state lawmakers, Tranel declined to comment.
“I would need a legal opinion,” he said. “I support what they are doing in terms of bringing attention to the issue. If it goes beyond that, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
A spokesperson from the Wisconsin Department of Justice did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The Grant County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to discuss the resolution Tuesday, but it was removed from the agenda in light of concerns that a large crowd of people who were expected to attend the meeting could increase the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.
Board Chairman Bob Keeney said the item will be considered at a future meeting.