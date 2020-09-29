After concern among public health officials about large events causing the current COVID-19 surge, board members and staff of the Dubuque County Fair Association presented all the measures they have taken to make their events safe.
On Thursday, Dubuque County’s positive cases of COVID-19 crossed the 3,000-mark. Just four days later, Monday afternoon, it had risen by more than 300 more. Dubuque County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert provided her estimate as to the cause of the surge last week.
“I’m basing a lot of those cases on events,” she said. “We have tractor pulls going on, car shows going on, ATV rallies, weddings.”
Some of those events, specifically, have taken place at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Supervisor Ann McDonough has voiced concerns about the events there for several weeks and, at a meeting Monday of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, she explained part of why that is.
“Citizens have taken photos of people not wearing masks or social distancing at events at the fairgrounds and posted those on social media,” she said.
With winter approaching and events moving inside, McDonough said she worries about even greater spread.
Fairgrounds General Manager Kevin Kotz and members of his board and staff requested a work session with supervisors before Monday’s meeting. There, they explained the lengths they have gone to for public health. They have made no mask mandate, however.
“It’s never been brought up as a board item,” Kotz said.
But, signage explaining and encouraging mask wearing and social distancing is everywhere — on light poles, bathroom mirrors, sandwich board signs near the entrance to every building. Masks are available at several locations. And, staff bring up the public health measures in-person as well.
“I do not miss those events,” Kotz said. “I’m at all of them, and I talk to people about backing up. Once we started putting the masks out, offering them, that made the difference by itself.”
Any spread from outdoor events at the fairgrounds is over for the calendar year now, as the next is a Snocross event in January. Supervisors seemed to accept the fairgrounds leaders’ efforts as enough.
“We have chosen not to do mandates, but we have to have engaged partners,” McDonough said. “You are a gathering place for people, so knowing you’re processing that information and following it is helpful.”