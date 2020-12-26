PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers seeks to ensure that no child in Grant County sleeps without feeling the reassuring coziness of a pillow, quilt and mattress stacked atop a sturdy bedframe.
“There are kids who have to sleep on the floor when I can go to bed at night and have a nice comfortable bed to sleep in,” said Leon Neuheisel, of Platteville, who co-chairs the Grant County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The recently formed group, which consists of about 10 core members, is fundraising to purchase tools and supplies. They also are recruiting volunteers for an upcoming build day in which they will construct twin-size beds for Grant County children in need.
The nonprofit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded in 2012 to fill a necessity often unaddressed by children’s charities. From the parent group, based in Twin Falls, Idaho, more than 250 chapters have sprouted.
Chapters already exist in Delaware and Jones counties in Iowa. Another chapter recently organized in Jackson County, but founders could not be reached for comment this week.
Neuheisel said he read about the organization in a local newspaper. He hopes to hold the first build day in February.
Ideally, about 30 volunteers will participate, Neuheisel said. Each will take on a single role, such as drilling holes or sanding beams, much like an assembly line.
“We have got a bunch of good people who are coming forward to help out,” Neuheisel said.
A build location has not been confirmed yet.
Grant County children ages 3 through 17 are eligible to receive beds, and their families can apply online. Applications are vetted by chapter leaders.
A team later will deliver the bed along with a mattress, pillow and sheets. Beds are valued at about $350.
“It’s going to benefit the people in the surrounding communities, so that makes me feel good,” said co-chair Hap Daus, of Platteville.
The group already has received a bed request.
In addition to word of mouth, the chapter is counting on human service agencies to locate eligible children.
Volunteer Hannah McCourt, also of Platteville, is assisting with advertising.
“I have two little girls, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old,” she said. “We’ve been in a place where we’ve needed to receive help and finally have a chance to give that back to someone else.”