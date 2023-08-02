A federal judge ruled in favor of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department in a lawsuit filed by a man who had alleged he suffered severe injuries in jail from excessive use of force.

Cory A. Conway, of Dubuque, filed the lawsuit in January 2022 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa against the sheriff’s department, Sheriff Joe Kennedy and Deputy Lucas Pothoff claiming deliberate indifference and excessive use of force.

