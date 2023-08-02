A federal judge ruled in favor of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department in a lawsuit filed by a man who had alleged he suffered severe injuries in jail from excessive use of force.
Cory A. Conway, of Dubuque, filed the lawsuit in January 2022 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa against the sheriff’s department, Sheriff Joe Kennedy and Deputy Lucas Pothoff claiming deliberate indifference and excessive use of force.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney recently entered a summary judgment in favor of the department, Kennedy and Pothoff.
Recommended for you
“Conway clearly sustained a significant injury as a result of the force used, but this factor alone does not support a finding that Deputy Pothoff acted unreasonably,” Mahoney states in the order. “The record does not present any material issue of the fact on the excessive force claim, and therefore summary judgment should be granted.”
Conway was in jail in February 2021 after being arrested on a charge of first-degree arson. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser-included charge of reckless use of fire and was sentenced to probation.
The order states that on Feb. 23, 2021, Conway told Pothoff he was having suicidal thoughts and began banging his head against a table and fell to the floor. As Conway continued to yell and tried to stand up, Pothoff put his arms around Conway from behind, and the two fell to the floor, documents state. Conway’s arm was broken with “bone protruded through his skin” as a result of the fall, the order states.
Conway had alleged that he recalled Pothoff “tackling him to the ground with a hip thrust” after he banged his head on the table. Pothoff reported that the two fell to the ground by accident, and Pothoff had “physically restrained” Conway when he initially tried to get off the floor “in an attempt to prevent (him) from harming himself further,” the order states.
“There is no evidence to support a finding that Deputy Pothoff intended to injure or punish Conway,” the order states. “Indeed, (Pothoff) radioed for assistance as soon as Conway started to become combative and prior to them going to the floor. Nothing in the record supports that Deputy Pothoff’s attempt to subdue Conway ‘was anything other than responding to and mitigating’ the situation. ... Deputy Pothoff acted reasonably.”
Conway also alleged that he suffered deliberate indifference by not receiving needed diabetes and mental health treatment while an inmate in the jail, as well as by the county and Kennedy’s failure to “properly train” Pothoff, Mahoney’s order states.
The order states that records show Conway received needed diabetes and mental health treatment while in jail, including a visit with a mental health provider. Records also show that Pothoff completed extensive law enforcement training prior to the February 2021 incident.
“We were happy that the court found in our favor and that our deputy was not at fault in the incident,” Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald. “We’re satisfied with the outcome.”
An attorney for Conway did not respond to a request for comment.