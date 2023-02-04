Current and former owners of Steger Co. stand in front of the company. Lyle Heiderscheit (from left), Troy Heiderscheit, Paul Steger, Jesse Steger, Dave Steger. Paul and Jesse are current owners while Lyle, Troy and Dave are past owners.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Paul Steger grew up surrounded by heavy machinery.
As a child, the current vice president of Steger Construction frequently would visit the business’ Dyersville headquarters with his father, playing on the earthmoving equipment in the facility’s shop and pretending to operate it.
“To go from that to lending a hand around the place, whether it was sweeping floors or actually operating equipment when I got older, to now being an owner … I’ve come full circle,” said Steger, 39, who now owns Steger Construction alongside his father, Jesse.
The business was announced this week as Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year. Chamber Executive Director Karla Thompson said Steger Construction distinguished itself as a company that values its employees, completes in-kind work for the community and regularly invests in its business to improve efficiency.
“They are a great asset (because of) their knowledge in all the projects they have done,” she said. “ … That knowledge really helps us as we look toward the future of shaping and designing the community.”
The business in its current iteration was incorporated in Dubuque as Steger Heiderscheit Construction in 1973, though Paul Steger said the company existed as Steger Construction as early as the 1940s. The business relocated to Dyersville in the early 1980s, and in 2006, its name was changed back to to Steger Construction.
The business provides heavy earthmoving and grading services in eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin, using bulldozers, excavators, graders, scrapers and more to prepare land for major projects.
“Our typical projects include road projects for the (Department of Transportation), athletic fields for things like baseball and softball, golf courses and landfill development,” Steger said. “ … We take existing ground and move and reshape the earth, building embankments into whatever shape is needed for the job’s purpose.”
In 2019, Steger Construction crews graded the Major League Baseball field constructed at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. The company is now grading fields for “Project Heaven,” an $80 million investment at the site slated to include nine new ballfields, team dormitories, a fieldhouse and more.
Steger Construction also graded multiple portions of the Southwest Arterial and has developed waste-holding areas called cells at many area landfills, including for Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency.
“I’m most proud of our longevity so far and the way we’ve been able to evolve and do different types of work as needed to keep pace with the times and the changing economic conditions,” Steger said. “ … One way or another, we find enough work and continue to stay successful.”
Steger Construction Founded in: 1973 Address: 3297 Vine Road, Dyersville, Iowa Phone: 563-875-7876 Website: stegerconst.com
