The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Blanch Lumpkins, 28, of 685 Jefferson St., and Jarrell D. Johnson, 29, of 2512 Central Ave., Apt. 2, were arrested at 7:15 p.m. Friday on a charge of interference with officials acts causing bodily injury. Court documents state that Deputy Nathaniel S. Hargrove was injured while trying to break up a fight between the two men, both of whom are inmates at the Dubuque County Jail.
- Bradley W. Schuttinga, 38, of 3153 Pasadena Court, No. 44, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Schuttinga “threw” his girlfriend, Cynthia L. Selle, 51, of 2644 University Ave., across the room during an argument in July.
- Steven C. McKinley, 55, of 3465 Pennsylvania Ave., reported credit card fraud totaling $900 between about 12 and 3:30 p.m. Friday.