Fifteen minutes before Flora Park Swimming Pool in Dubuque opened for the first time since 2019, excited water walkers were lined up outside, ready to get in.
Flora opened for the season Tuesday, and Nicholas J. Sutton Swimming Pool will follow suit on June 14.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Ludovissy siblings came for the diving board, a feature they agree is the best part of the pool. Grandmother Julie Burgmeier brought siblings Lauren, 13, Claire, 11, Jack, 9, and Julia, 8, to enjoy the waters.
This is the first week the public has had access to a Dubuque municipal pool since 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no 2020 swim season.
“I love going to the pool, and after not being able to go all summer, I had been waiting for this day all last year,” said McKenzie Burkholder, of Hazel Green, Wis.
On Wednesday afternoon, Burkholder found a shady spot to sit at Flora with her newborn, Aurelia, and her friend Lyrics Moore, of Dubuque.
Every eager swimmer, sunbather and water walker will have to navigate a new schedule of limited hours this summer because the city hasn’t been able to find enough lifeguards to fully staff both pools, said City Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger.
“It seems like they’re working really hard to make things work without having enough help and everything,” Bergmeier said. “... It’ll be a little confusing at times, I think.”
Lifeguard Christine Kalb is one of the staff members that returned to the pools after last summer’s hiatus. She worked at Sutton in 2019. This summer, due to the new schedule, she’s set to work at both.
“The pool schedule had been the same for so many years, so this is definitely a new experience for the community,” Kroger said.
Until June 11, only Flora will be open for limited hours. Adults and water walkers have free reign from 7 to 11 a.m., and open swim is scheduled from noon to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. This weekend, anybody can swim 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Beginning June 14, Sutton will open.
On weekdays, one pool will offer open swimming and lessons, referred to as Schedule A, while the other will have more limited offerings. The pools will switch schedules every two weeks.
On weekends, only Flora will be open on Saturdays, and only Sutton will be open on Sundays.
For children too old for water playgrounds but younger than 18, open swimming will be offered on the weekends at the respective pools. During the week, open swimming for such children only will be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m. daily at the “A” pool.
Adults are welcome in the pool during those times as well but also have additional options at the “B” pool.
Detailed pool hours can be found online at https://www.cityofdubuque.org/486/Swimming- Pools.