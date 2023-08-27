LANCASTER, Wis. — As plans for the new Grant County Humane Society continue, a Lancaster man is hoping to see community support help the organization’s new facility flourish.
John Myers volunteers his time to support the Grant County Humane Society, which currently operates out of the Lancaster Vet Clinic. The organization purchased this year a new, 11,000-square-foot building at 500 E. U.S. Business 151 in Platteville for its future home.
“There’s definitely a need for it,” Myers said of supporting the Humane Society. “They do a lot with the space that they have at the clinic right now, but they’re constantly turning away animals. I’ve always had pets, and I know a lot of people that care a lot about their pets. This is certainly a good way to help.”
Myers got connected with the Grant County Humane Society about three years ago after he and his wife, Kathy, were thinking of a way to give back to the local area.
“Before my wife passed away, we talked about giving something back to this area,” Myers said. “We didn’t have any kids. The humane society, I knew there was a need for (help). I contacted them and offered a large donation to get things going.”
Cari Schaffer, Humane Society board president, said Myers’ help has been “integral” for the new facility.
“He’s all volunteer,” she said. “He helped do the design for the new building. He helped us find the location for the new building.”
Myers now hopes to see fundraising for the new facility grow.
“Until we get actual plans and bids, I don’t know exactly how much more we’re going to need, but we’re probably going to need more to get it ready to open,” he said. “We also need a reserve fund built up so we can have a budget.”
Myers said his goal is to fund the facility in two ways: raise $5 million for reserve funds or entice 1,000 people to opt in to monthly, $20 automatic withdrawals to help the center operate.
“There’s a lot of people out there in a position to make a donation, and there’s a lot of people that like their pets and treat them like a kid,” he said. “We’re hopeful that all of this comes together. I’ve never done anything like (this project) before. We’re trying to come up with any way we can to reach people.”
He added the Grant County Humane Society has explored a partnership with Hopeful Hearts, an animal rescue group based in Lafayette County (Wis.). Ultimately, he hopes the Platteville facility will serve both counties’ needs.
Myers also owns JEM Antiques in Lancaster, an antique shop that donates its proceeds to the Grant County Humane Society.
“I’ve collected stuff my whole life,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to have an antique store. (This location) was the perfect spot for what I wanted to do.”