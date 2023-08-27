John Myers
Buy Now

John Myers looks over plans at the future Grant County Humane Society location in Platteville, Wis., on Wednesday.

 Gassman

LANCASTER, Wis. — As plans for the new Grant County Humane Society continue, a Lancaster man is hoping to see community support help the organization’s new facility flourish.

John Myers volunteers his time to support the Grant County Humane Society, which currently operates out of the Lancaster Vet Clinic. The organization purchased this year a new, 11,000-square-foot building at 500 E. U.S. Business 151 in Platteville for its future home.

Recommended for you