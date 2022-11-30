Photos of students dominate the websites and social media pages of area school districts, but maintaining student privacy while sharing school news is a balancing act, according to local officials and a new national study.

U.S. schools and districts shared an estimated 4.9 million posts that include identifiable images of students on public Facebook pages from 2005 to 2020, according to a study published earlier this month. Around 726,000 of those posts are thought to identify one or more students by their first and last names.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.