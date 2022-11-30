Photos of students dominate the websites and social media pages of area school districts, but maintaining student privacy while sharing school news is a balancing act, according to local officials and a new national study.
U.S. schools and districts shared an estimated 4.9 million posts that include identifiable images of students on public Facebook pages from 2005 to 2020, according to a study published earlier this month. Around 726,000 of those posts are thought to identify one or more students by their first and last names.
The study’s authors contend that those photos likely area being viewed by “a range of actors, including government agencies, predictive policing companies and those with nefarious intent,” and that districts and tech companies should take precautions to limit the spread of students’ personal information.
Officials with local school districts said student privacy is paramount in their efforts to share positive district happenings online, and staff continue to update their posting practices as online platforms evolve.
“This is my 17th year in the district, and it was a whole lot easier to monitor 17 years ago,” said Jim Roberts, director of instructional technology and student reporting for Western Dubuque Community School District. “It’s gotten harder and harder over the years because it’s so much easier to share photos and information about students on places like Facebook or Twitter. We do take it very seriously.”
Permission and policies
According to Mike Cyze, chief communication officer for Dubuque Community Schools, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act guides schools in sharing student photos and personal information. Under FERPA, schools can release certain information about students, known as directory information, that would not generally be considered harmful if shared.
Directory information includes items such as a student’s name, photograph, grade level, dates of attendance, awards received and participation in officially recognized activities and sports. Parents have the option to not allow their students’ directory information to be shared.
“Should we post anything that’s outside of directory information, we would seek explicit parental consent,” Cyze said.
For example, if the district wishes to highlight special education services and identify a particular student, it would ask parents before doing so.
As a rule of thumb, most local districts opt not to identify students in posted photos except in special circumstances, such as when a student receives an award or achieves a notable accomplishment. Cyze noted that such information often already is being shared publicly by the awarding organization.
“Schools are one part of a much broader social media landscape, and we work to tell our story within that,” he said.
For Platteville (Wis.) School District, Superintendent Jim Boebel said staff include “more than a handful” of students in photos to limit the possibility that an individual student could be identified.
“We want to celebrate when our students are doing great things, and one way to really celebrate that is the use of social media … but we also must be aware of and cognizant of the risks that may ensue,” he said.
Age considerations
In addition to FERPA, local schools also consider the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which requires commercial websites, online services and mobile apps to get parental consent before collecting personal information from children younger than 13. Although the law directly regulates companies, not schools, it has implications for both student use of technology and how younger students are represented in district communications.
“When it comes to anyone who’s below 13 years old, the schools (in our district) are never supposed to put the students’ name with the photos they post,” Roberts said. “... We even go so far as to look at if there are desks in the room marked with students’ names — we’ll remove that name from the desk in the photo. We really try to safeguard the student.”
The study’s authors recommended several steps that districts can take to mitigate student privacy risks while posting images on social media. Among them were not including students’ full names in posts; asking parents to opt in to, rather than opt out of, the sharing of their children’s information; making it easy for parents to ask that photos of their children be removed; and making school or district pages private.
Zoe Houlihan, director of communications and marketing for Holy Family Catholic Schools, said the Dubuque private school system asks parents to actively opt in to its media release policy, and while the system’s main Facebook page is public, individual schools have private groups for families.
Both Houlihan and other district officials said the number of parents who opt not to allow their child’s photo to be shared in district communications is very small.
“Our parents really do look for those types of posts,” Houlihan said. “They really appreciate the community engagement of what’s going on in the schools and look at those student highlights as a means of congratulating them and celebrating those students.”
