A man convicted of stabbing a Dubuque teen last year now faces a witness tampering charge after he allegedly passed notes to his victim — also jailed due to an unrelated probation violation — asking him to recant.
Brett A. Gilden, 39, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, on Friday was charged with witness tampering. Online court records don’t yet list details of the charge or upcoming court dates.
Gilden on Monday will be sentenced for convictions on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Jurors in November determined Gilden stabbed Dustin R. McGonigle, 19, during a fight that occurred when Gilden attempted to confront the father of one of McGonigle’s friends. Prosecutors said McGonigle was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
Police Lt. Joe Messerich said McGonigle, who was arrested in December for a probation violation, received multiple notes on the jail floor offering him money to recant. Police determined the notes came from Gilden, who was in jail at the same time.