GALENA, Ill. — Over the past two years, Warren Bell, co-owner of Galena Brewing Co., has hired more staff, expanded operations and added medical coverage for employees.
In May, Bell opened an ale house in Moline in hopes of expanding distribution into new markets.
But Bell and other local breweries warn similar expansion and hiring initiatives could be dashed if lawmakers do not extend a 2017 federal tax break industry officials say has helped facilitate small-business development.
The Iowa Brewers Guild and Dimensional Brewery in Dubuque have used social media to urge craft beer lovers to call Iowa’s delegation in Washington, D.C., to block a planned tax increase some brewers say could lead to higher beer prices for consumers.
The tax break has saved breweries money by lowering the duty per barrel for a small brewer from $7 each to $3.50. That rate, however, expires Dec. 31, along with a slew of temporary tax provisions passed in late 2017.
Without the tax break, more than 7,000 breweries across the country will see a tax increase, eliminating savings small and independent breweries have used to purchase new equipment, hire more staff, add or increase employee pay and benefits and upgrade or expand their breweries, tasting rooms and taprooms, said J. Wilson, minister of Iowa beer with the Iowa Brewers Guild.
Breweries have already seen uncertainty from an increase in aluminum prices due to tariffs. Increasing taxes on top of that only compounds financial pressures for these small businesses, Wilson said.
“I don’t think it will cause beer prices to go up in the near term, but it’s a concern,” he said. “It all adds up, and over time breweries may not be able to shoulder that additional cost.”
Bell echoed that sentiment, stating a higher tax would “increase our cost considerably” to the tune of $3,700 dollars every year.
While the industry has grown over the past 20 years, Bell said the business is struggling against larger breweries and has seen a significant decrease in distribution volume “because there’s overcrowding on grocery store shelves.”
“And we have to work very hard (to expand into new markets) just so we can keep going,” Bell said.
Galena Brewing Co. produces fewer than 1,000 barrels of beer per year and employs 22 people.
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., co- authored a bill that would make the lower federal excise tax permanent.
In Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, the beer industry contributes more than $1 billion to the state economy, and provides more than 8,000 jobs, according to Kind’s office.
The bipartisan U.S. House bill has garnered 324 co-sponsors, including U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and every other U.S. House member from the state.
Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. Senate, where Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continues to work to reach a deal, spokesman Michael Zona told the Telegraph Herald via email.